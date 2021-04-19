Accredited Investors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 2.9% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $21,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $101.16. 117,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,846. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

