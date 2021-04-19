$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FNB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 44,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,756. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,324,000 after buying an additional 356,684 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,183,000 after acquiring an additional 364,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

