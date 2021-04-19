AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250,405 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after buying an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after buying an additional 269,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.36.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.31. 4,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $200.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.73 and its 200-day moving average is $159.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

