Penbrook Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hess Midstream worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $43,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock valued at $70,154,386.

Shares of HESM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.35. 1,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,904. The firm has a market cap of $402.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4471 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HESM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.