Analysts Set TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Price Target at $7.55

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 83,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,166,626. The stock has a market cap of $446.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

