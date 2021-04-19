Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 192 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,571 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $6.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.95. The company had a trading volume of 72,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

