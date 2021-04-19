Nuggets (NUG) 1-Day Volume Hits $12,301.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $12,301.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00063269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.00280239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00025991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.30 or 0.00672241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,005.05 or 1.00126959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.12 or 0.00877606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars.

