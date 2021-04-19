REVV Trading Down 28.6% This Week (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. One REVV coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $77.18 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00065556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00088304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.00 or 0.00633480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00041000 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

