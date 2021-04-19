Regis Management CO LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.89. 171,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,543. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $157.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

