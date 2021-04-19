Regis Management CO LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Regis Management CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 1.0% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ADE LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VDE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.83. 28,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,253. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

