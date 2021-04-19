Ade LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ade LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,142. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.