Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,121 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

BA traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,774,184. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.17 and its 200-day moving average is $209.74.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

