DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) shares fell 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.89 and last traded at $42.89. 3,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 715,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

