HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.01 and last traded at $69.05. 9,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,499,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $125.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

