Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 33.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 129,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,843,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 19.2% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $252,208.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,090,754.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,325 shares of company stock worth $9,129,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,265. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $165.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.81 and its 200 day moving average is $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

