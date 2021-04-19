HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HireQuest stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of HireQuest at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HQI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,714. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $272.76 million, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.84.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. HireQuest had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 45.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

