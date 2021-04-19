Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded up $3.19 on Monday, hitting $154.77. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.86 and its 200 day moving average is $129.40. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $154.77.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

