Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) shot up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.63. 20,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 944,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRFS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,718 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after buying an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,137,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,382,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,381,000 after buying an additional 89,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after buying an additional 443,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

