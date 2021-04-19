Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) shot up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.63. 20,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 944,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRFS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,718 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after buying an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,137,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,382,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,381,000 after buying an additional 89,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after buying an additional 443,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.
Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
