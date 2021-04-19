Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 3,353 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPO traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.01. 39,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,025. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.28.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

