Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $39.59 Million in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,585,000. Everest Re Group comprises about 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RE. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.00. 949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.76. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $264.82.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

RE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

