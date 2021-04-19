Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 277,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,878 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in TC Energy by 16.8% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in TC Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in TC Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 178,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in TC Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 507,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 57,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.