Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 514,302 M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 514,302 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,550,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.79% of M.D.C. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in M.D.C. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDC traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $60.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,255. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

