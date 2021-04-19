V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

VFC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.15. 23,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.68. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

