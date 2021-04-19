Pundi X[new] Trading 32.7% Lower Over Last Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00005660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $807.90 million and $58.59 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

