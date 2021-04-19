Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Lowered to $108.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.21% from the company’s current price.

HAE has been the subject of several other research reports. CJS Securities downgraded Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.

Shares of HAE traded down $39.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.03. 67,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,967. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.35. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $74.48 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

