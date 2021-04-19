NatWest Group plc Sells 550 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NatWest Group plc reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $233.08 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $234.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.63. The company has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.