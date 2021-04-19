Clarus Group Inc. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $300.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.86 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

