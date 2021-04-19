Raub Brock Capital Management LP Makes New $257,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,238,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,709,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.25. 46,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.