Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $20,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $179.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.36. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 112.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $180.34.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

