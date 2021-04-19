Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Lowered by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105,521 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $52,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $101,866,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after acquiring an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,333,000 after acquiring an additional 310,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.18.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $2.63 on Monday, hitting $259.57. 7,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,872. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $263.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

