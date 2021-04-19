iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Reduced by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,236. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.13 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

