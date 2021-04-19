Barton Investment Management Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Barton Investment Management lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.00. The company had a trading volume of 84,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,510. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.