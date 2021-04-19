New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFE traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.09. 11,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,517. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

