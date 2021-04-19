Short Interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Grows By 44.4%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 115,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $109,715.50.

Get Cosmos alerts:

Shares of COSM stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $5.40. 19,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321. Cosmos has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical wholesaler primarily in the European Union. It imports, exports, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products, generic pharmaceutical products, prescription and non-prescription derivatives of cannabis products, over-the-counter medicines, cosmetics, nursery, dietary products, and vitamin supplements.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.