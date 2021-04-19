Short Interest in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Expands By 43.2%

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers. The firm charter its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and large vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

