Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

IJK traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,650. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $82.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

