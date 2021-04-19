AMI Asset Management Corp Has $7.51 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.13% of Primerica worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Primerica by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.77 and a 12 month high of $161.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.49.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

PRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.17.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

