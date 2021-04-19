AMI Asset Management Corp Buys New Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 151,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,848,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Upwork by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $37,684,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $37,204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Upwork by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after purchasing an additional 969,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.04 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,253 shares of company stock valued at $13,230,227. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

