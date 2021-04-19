Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 226.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 17,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 81,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 28,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.70. 171,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,980,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59. The company has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

