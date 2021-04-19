Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 25.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities reduced their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.72. The company had a trading volume of 167,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,573,717. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.27.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

