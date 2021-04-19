Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 133,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.25. 10,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,770. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.69.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,563.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $167,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,792.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,369 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.