Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,939,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,909,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 532,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after purchasing an additional 275,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,322 shares in the company, valued at $477,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.01. 9,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,185. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.99. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $81.39.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.