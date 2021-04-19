Penbrook Management LLC Buys 8,075 Shares of A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC)

Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in A.H. Belo were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.25. 75,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,913. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. A.H. Belo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.51.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

A.H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

