Treat DAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $88,820.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00063853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00282010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004427 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.30 or 0.00683786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,035.41 or 1.00005648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.67 or 0.00878885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

