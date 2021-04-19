Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARZGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY remained flat at $$10.18 on Monday. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,136. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.