Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Coverage Initiated at CLSA

Investment analysts at CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. CLSA’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BILI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $104.53. The company had a trading volume of 106,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.68. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bilibili by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Bilibili by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bilibili by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.