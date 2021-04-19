Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $69.74. 92,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,623,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.03.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

