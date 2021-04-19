Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,282.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,097.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,849.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,205.00 and a one year high of $2,296.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.