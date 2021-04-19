Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.3% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of America by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Shares of BAC opened at $39.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

