Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.09.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $100.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $101.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.